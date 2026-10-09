 Contact Us
News World Iran Guards say struck tanker transiting Hormuz via 'illegal route'

Iran Guards say struck tanker transiting Hormuz via 'illegal route'

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Friday that they struck an LPG carrier attempting to navigate an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that forces have taken administrative control of the strategic waterway amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

AFP WORLD
Published October 09,2026 04:48 PM
Subscribe
IRAN GUARDS SAY STRUCK TANKER TRANSITING HORMUZ VIA ILLEGAL ROUTE

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that they had struck a tanker attempting to take an "illegal route" through the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has sought to blockade since the outset of the Middle East war.

Iranian forces "have taken control of the administration of the strait", the Guards said in a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA. "In carrying out this mission, a few hours ago, a giant LPG carrier named NV Sunshine, owned by NatWit, which was attempting to transit via the illegal route south of the Strait of Hormuz, was struck".