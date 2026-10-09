Rubio calls on all Venezuela opposition figures to join talks with govt

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday called on all opposition factions in Venezuela to join talks with the interim government of Delcy Rodriguez on a future political transition.

Rubio made the comment as he welcomed Dinorah Figuera, who led the opposition bloc that won a majority in Venezuela's last internationally recognized elections in 2015, to the State Department.

The negotiations are proceeding with Washington's approval after the US military's ouster of president Nicolas Maduro in January, which led to Rodriguez assuming power.

The next round of talks are scheduled to begin on October 14, Rubio told reporters, adding that Figuera had Washington's "100 percent support."

"We ask all elements within the opposition, and all elements of society, to participate in and support this process," Rubio said in Spanish.

So far, Rodriguez's government and Figuera's team have completed two rounds of talks, with the most tangible result being the release of political prisoners.

But cracks in the opposition have appeared, with some factions complaining about the slow pace of progress.

Nobel peace laureate and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado remains in exile, though she has said she will not interfere and hopes to see concrete results.

Figuera and Machado have nevertheless publicly been at odds about the direction and pace of the talks.

"This is the best opportunity Venezuela has had almost in a generation, not just to have elections that are free and fair but, in addition, to leave behind an enduring democracy," Rubio said.

Figuera said it was "not an easy process, but it's a possible one."

"We believe that following this roadmap, with the support of the United States, will undoubtedly lead our country to progress," she stated.

When asked when elections might take place in her country, Figuera said: "We will ensure the path and the roadmap are in place for elections to take place."

Rodriguez has not yet committed to setting an election date.







