NATO to begin annual nuclear deterrence exercise in Italy on Oct. 13

NATO will begin its annual nuclear deterrence exercise, Steadfast Noon, in Italy on Oct. 13, with 17 nations taking part, the alliance announced Thursday.

The exercise is a long-planned, routine training activity aimed at maintaining readiness and testing procedures that support NATO's deterrence and defense, according to a statement.

"NATO is a defensive Alliance. This exercise helps us ensure a safe, secure, effective, and credible capability to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression. It also sends a clear message of unity and resolve," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

The alliance said the scale of this year's exercise would be in line with previous editions.

No live weapons will be used during Steadfast Noon, NATO said, adding that the exercise is not linked to current world events and is not directed against any country.



