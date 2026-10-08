UK PM Burnham says open to Germany joining GCAP fighter programme

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the UK was ⁠open to ⁠Germany joining the GCAP programme, a partnership between Britain, Italy ⁠and Japan to build a new fighter jet, after he met Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Thursday.

"I've indicated to the Chancellor ... our ⁠openness ⁠to Germany joining GCAP," Burnham told a press conference.

"That is something that we seek to progress in the coming period, working ⁠with our other partners, Italy and Japan."

There has been mounting speculation that the founding countries of the Global ⁠Combat ‌Air ‌Programme could open ⁠the ‌door to Germany after a rival Franco-German ⁠fighter programme collapsed ⁠in June.







