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News World UK PM Burnham says open to Germany joining GCAP fighter programme

UK PM Burnham says open to Germany joining GCAP fighter programme

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Thursday that the UK is open to Germany joining the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)—a trilateral initiative with Italy and Japan to build next-generation fighter jets—following bilateral talks in Berlin with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 08,2026 05:47 PM
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UK PM BURNHAM SAYS OPEN TO GERMANY JOINING GCAP FIGHTER PROGRAMME

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the UK was ⁠open to ⁠Germany joining the GCAP programme, a partnership between Britain, Italy ⁠and Japan to build a new fighter jet, after he met Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Thursday.

"I've indicated to the Chancellor ... our ⁠openness ⁠to Germany joining GCAP," Burnham told a press conference.

"That is something that we seek to progress in the coming period, working ⁠with our other partners, Italy and Japan."

There has been mounting speculation that the founding countries of the Global ⁠Combat ‌Air ‌Programme could open ⁠the ‌door to Germany after a rival Franco-German ⁠fighter programme collapsed ⁠in June.