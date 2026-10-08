Rubio says Iranian threats not constraining US operations in Europe

Potential Iranian threats do not limit American military operations across Europe or NATO territory, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday.

"No. There is nothing we want or need to do against Iran that we can't still do," Rubio said in response to a question as he departed Greece for Portugal on the final stop of his European tour.

The Pentagon redeployed all American bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire to domestic bases following a security alert in late September involving suspicious vehicles.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there were "strong indications" of Iranian involvement in the incident, while Tehran rejected the allegations.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that unspecified threats prompted the relocation. "Yeah, I think we can say that. They didn't fly out by accident. There were some threats," he said.





