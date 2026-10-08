Iran says first flight operated by foreign airline lands since war began

The first commercial flight operated by a foreign airline to fly into Iran since the outbreak of the Middle East war landed on Thursday, state media reported, after the United States granted a sanctions waiver for Iraq's national carrier to fly to the Islamic republic.

State TV broadcast a short video of the Iraqi Airways flight landing in capital Tehran from Iraq's Najaf, a city holy to Shia Muslims, adding that it was a round-trip service.

"Operated by Iraqi Airways, the flight took off from Najaf Airport and landed successfully at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran at 6:50 am (0320 GMT)," state TV said.

Last month, Iraq's transport ministry said that the United States had granted Iraqi Airways an exemption to fly to Iran, with an official telling AFP it applied to pilgrims travelling between Iran and Najaf.

The Iraqi government also said last week that it had secured an agreement with the US allowing Iranian airlines, except Mahan Air, to operate daily flights to and from Najaf, home to one of the most revered shrines in Shia Islam.

It came after Washington imposed restrictions on Iran's aviation industry last month, vowing to take a hard line against companies that assist it.

As a result of the sanctions, major Iranian airlines were forced to cancel international flights after several countries implemented bans.

In late September, Iran lodged a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a UN agency based in Montreal, over the US sanctions.

For Iranians who want to enter or exit the country, destinations in neighbouring Turkey are now the primary options for flights.

Routes also remain available to Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, Malaysia and Thailand with Iranian carriers, while the United Arab Emirates -- previously the most important Middle Eastern destination for Iranian airlines -- has suspended flights by Iranian airlines.