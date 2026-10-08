TRUMP SAYS IRAN DEAL ISNT REALLY SOMETHING THAT I WANT TO DO

Trump says Iran deal 'isn't really something that I want to do'

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his special envoy Steve Witkoff is "doing very well" in negotiations with Iran while indicating that a deal is not his preferred outcome.

"He's working on the Iran deal and doing very well. I think the deal isn't really something that I want to do, but they're willing to offer us anything to stop," Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas.

"They will never have a nuclear weapon," he added.

Trump described Witkoff as "a great negotiator" who has "done some phenomenal things," citing the ceasefire deal in Gaza.

The president also said he expects the war with Iran to end soon.

"That war ends-it's going to be very soon. It's got to be very soon," he said, describing Iran as "a failed nation."

His remarks came as media reports said that the White House has asked the Pentagon to develop options for strikes on Iranian targets that could be carried out before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June following mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar to halt hostilities and pave the way for negotiations.

Implementation of the agreement has since stalled amid disagreements, including on security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



