Putin arrives in Turkmenistan to attend CIS leaders' and Caspian environmental summits

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Turkmenistan on Thursday for a two-day visit, where he will take part in a leaders' summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and a Caspian Sea environmental summit.

Putin's arrival at Turkmenbashi International Airport, situated near the Avaza National Tourist Zone, where the Central Asian nation is hosting both events, was broadcast by Russian state media.

The Russian president was greeted by numerous officials upon his arrival, including Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

According to a Kremlin statement on Wednesday, the CIS Heads of State Council meeting will review the results of cooperation within the organization, outline priorities for further joint efforts, and provide an exchange of views on current international and regional matters.

"Several documents aimed at expanding cooperation in law enforcement, cultural and humanitarian affairs, and information technology, as well as fostering foreign policy coordination between CIS member states are to be adopted at the meeting," the statement said.

It also said that Putin and his counterparts from the other four Caspian littoral states—Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan—will discuss the practical aspects of cooperation between their countries on environmental protection at the environmental summit.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said a day earlier that Putin would meet Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov later Thursday and hold talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday.