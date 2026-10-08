Pro-Palestine sit-ins held at train stations across Netherlands

Pro-Palestine demonstrators staged sit-ins at train stations across the Netherlands, including in Utrecht, Amsterdam and Rotterdam, to protest Israel's actions in Gaza and express solidarity with Palestinians.

In Utrecht, protesters gathered at the city's train station carrying Palestinian flags and calling for an end to Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Demonstrators also criticized the Dutch government over its support for Israel, while speakers at the protest said the genocide had continued for three years and accused the international legal system of failing to act.

Protesters carried signs reading "Stop the genocide," "End Dutch complicity, justice now," "Free Palestine" and "Save Gaza now, stop killing Gaza."

They also chanted slogans including "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and "Stop the genocide."

Following the sit-in, demonstrators marched through Utrecht city center and the Hoog Catharijne shopping mall before ending the protest.

Similar sit-ins were held simultaneously at train stations in other Dutch cities.

Further demonstrations, sit-ins and marches are planned for Thursday evening in several cities as part of a week of events in support of Palestine.