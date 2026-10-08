Malaysia and Myanmar’s leaders discuss repatriation, bilateral ties

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held a one-on-one private meeting with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Putrajaya on Thursday, with the repatriation of Myanmar nationals and bilateral cooperation on the agenda.

Anwar welcomed Hlaing at the Perdana Putra Complex, followed by an official ceremony, the state-owned Bernama news agency reported.

The leaders subsequently held delegation-level talks attended by senior ministers, including the foreign, defense, home and trade ministers.

The visit comes as Malaysia seeks Myanmar's cooperation in repatriating undocumented nationals, including ethnic Rohingya.

Anwar said Tuesday that approximately 10,000 Myanmar nationals had been repatriated since January, including 1,476 returned aboard Myanmar naval vessels on Sept. 29.

Malaysian authorities maintain the returns are voluntary, but the UN Refugee Agency has warned that conditions in conflict-hit Myanmar do not permit safe and sustainable repatriation.

Malaysia and Myanmar established diplomatic relations in 1958, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $1.6 billion in recent years. Business representatives met Wednesday to explore investment opportunities and strengthen commercial cooperation.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said the visit supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' decision in May to continue constructive engagement with Myanmar while promoting peace, reconciliation and humanitarian assistance.



