 Contact Us
News World Italy to host NATO nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon next week

Italy to host NATO nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon next week

Italy will host NATO’s annual nuclear deterrence exercise, Steadfast Noon, beginning next week, the Italian defence ministry announced Thursday, as the 32-nation alliance tests operational readiness amid acute geopolitical friction with Russia over Ukraine and Baltic flank security.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 08,2026 09:31 PM
Subscribe
ITALY TO HOST NATO NUCLEAR EXERCISE STEADFAST NOON NEXT WEEK

Italy will host the annual NATO nuclear deterrence exercise, Steadfast Noon, next week, the country's defence ministry said on ⁠Thursday, amid heightened tensions ⁠between Russia and the Western military alliance over the war in Ukraine and security in the ⁠Baltic region.

The exercise is a scheduled annual training drill designed to maintain the readiness of the capabilities and procedures that contribute to the Alliance's deterrence and defence and falls within the framework of NATO's integrated strategic defence, the ministry said in a statement.

No ⁠live ⁠weaponry is used during the exercise and the activities are aimed exclusively at verifying procedures, coordination, and safety standards among Allied forces, it added.

The exercise will begin on October 13 and run for a week. Participation in ⁠Steadfast Noon rotates among allies each year. Italy has previously hosted the exercise six times.

Russia has warned NATO it would be ready to resort to nuclear weapons if the Western alliance attempted ⁠to ‌cut off Kaliningrad, ‌a Russian exclave that ⁠borders the Baltic ‌Sea.

In a document sent to NATO and seen by Reuters, ⁠Moscow accused the alliance of ⁠a "dangerous and reckless course" that entailed "high risks ⁠of the outbreak of a direct armed conflict".