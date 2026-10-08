EU extends sanctions over Russia’s 'hybrid activities' until October 2027

The European Council on Thursday extended by one year, until Oct. 9, 2027, restrictive measures against individuals and entities allegedly responsible for Russia's "hybrid" activities abroad.

The EU body claimed Russia was continuing and intensifying activities including foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) targeting the EU, its member states and partners. The sanctions cover 80 individuals and 20 entities.

Those subject to the measures face an asset freeze, while EU citizens and companies are prohibited from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to them.

The individuals listed are also subject to a travel ban, preventing them from entering or transiting through EU territory.