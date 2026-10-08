Canada, Iceland urge stronger NATO presence in Arctic, North Atlantic

Canada and Iceland urged a stronger NATO presence Thursday in the Arctic and North Atlantic during a meeting between their foreign ministers in Reykjavik, according to a statement by Global Affairs Canada.

"As Arctic nations, Canada and Iceland share a commitment to a secure, stable and prosperous Arctic. In this context, the Ministers underscored their support for a strengthened NATO presence and posture in the Arctic and North Atlantic region."

Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir discussed "Arctic affairs, security and defence, shared geopolitical priorities, and opportunities to strengthen trade, investment and innovation partnerships," it said.

They welcomed enhanced security and defense cooperation in line with an updated memorandum of understanding signed earlier this year, pointing to the co-location of their diplomatic offices in Nuuk as a practical example.

On Ukraine, they reaffirmed their solidarity and full support for that country's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

They also stressed the value of "active and meaningful participation by Indigenous peoples and youth in Arctic affairs."

The ministers welcomed discussions to explore the modernization of the Free Trade Agreement between the European Free Trade Association member states and Canada, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

They agreed to establish an embassy-led Canada-Iceland geothermal network with the private sector, Indigenous partners and government stakeholders to identify collaboration opportunities, including in northern and remote communities.

"This cooperation reflects a shared common purpose in advancing green energy solutions and accelerating the development and deployment of innovative clean technologies," according to the statement.