UN holds 5th straw poll in race to succeed Antonio Guterres

The UN Security Council held a fifth non-binding straw poll Wednesday as the race to succeed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres moves into the next stage.

Greek envoy to the UN Aglaia Balta, who is the term president of the Security Council for October, confirmed that the fifth round had been completed.

"The fifth round of straw polls has taken place. Each candidate will be informed of their results through their respective permanent representatives of nominating member states. The president of the General Assembly will also be informed that the straw poll has been conducted," Balta told reporters at a news conference at UN headquarters in New York.

Balta did not provide information on when the next straw poll would be held.

Costa Rican diplomat Rebeca Grynspan headed the race to become the next UN chief, according to initial information leaked from diplomatic sources.

Sources said Grynspan finished the straw poll with nine votes and six against.

Grynspan was followed by Rafael Grossi with six in favor, seven against and two abstentions. Carolyn Rodrigues came third with five in favor, nine against and one abstention.

Among the other candidates, former Senegalese President Macky Sall received five votes and 10 against; Ugandan politician Olara Otunnu received three in favor and 12 against; Ecuadorian diplomat Maria Fernanda Espinosa gained three votes in favor, nine against, and three abstentions; and Ecuadorian politician Ivonne Baki received no votes in favor but 14 against and one abstention.

The secret straw polls are designed to gauge support among the 15 Security Council members and potentially narrow the field before a formal recommendation is made to the General Assembly.

A candidate needs at least nine votes in the Security Council to secure the required support, while any of the five permanent members -- the US, China, France, Russia and the UK -- can block a candidate with a veto.

The eventual nominee must be appointed by the General Assembly, with that step generally considered a formality once the Security Council has reached agreement.

Guterres' term ends Dec. 31.