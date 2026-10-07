UN chief condemns attacks in Ukraine, warns of rising civilian toll

Rescuers work outside a damaged five-story residntial building following a Russian drone attack in Kyiv on October 7, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly" condemns attacks on major Ukrainian cities by Russia, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday.

His remarks came after at least 20 people were killed as Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles across Ukraine.

Guterres is also "deeply concerned" by the rising number of civilian casualties as a result of increasing attacks by Ukraine in Russia, including recent attacks in the Moscow region, said Dujarric.

"All attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure wherever they occur are a violation of international humanitarian law and must end immediately," he added.

The UN said attacks and fighting along the front lines in the last 24 hours caused more than 150 civilian casualties in Ukraine.

The attacks damaged civilian facilities, including a hospital, as well as energy infrastructure, disrupting electricity supplies nationwide and leaving some areas without power.

"We, along with our humanitarian partners, complementing the efforts of first responders and municipal services, provided medical care, psychological support, and emergency shelter to people impacted by these attacks," said Dujarric.

Moscow and Kyiv have ramped up strikes in recent months, targeting logistics centers, ports and energy infrastructure.

They deny deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, maintaining that the strikes are directed at military targets or facilities linked to military activities.