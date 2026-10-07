Trump says US does not believe plague death in Russia is biological weapon

US President Donald Trump speaks on the day he makes an announcement regarding personal investment accounts for children in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, October 7, 2026. (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US does not believe a reported plague death in Russia is the result of a biological weapon, and that officials are continuing to assess the situation.

Asked by reporters at the White House whether the plague was a biological weapon, Trump said, "Well, we don't think so. We're going to find out soon enough, but we don't think so."

Trump said Russian authorities have described the situation as being under control, but expressed caution about the assurances.

"And if you listen to them, it's under control," said Trump. "You know, people have said that before about other things."

Trump said he hoped the situation would remain contained and that authorities would be able to manage the outbreak.

"So, we hope it is very sophisticated, very smart, and they're saying it's very much under control," he said. "So, we hope not."

The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeking additional information from Russia on the death of a laboratory worker from suspected pneumonic plague, as well as reports of a second employee with pneumonia of unknown cause, its chief said Wednesday.