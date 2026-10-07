Tropical Storm Isaias forms in southern Gulf of Mexico, forecast to rapidly strengthen

Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday in the southern Gulf of Mexico, west of the Yucatan Peninsula, and is expected to strengthen rapidly, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

In a post on US social media platform X, the NHC announced an Advisory 3, issued at 4 am Central Daylight Time (0900GMT), noting that the system had been upgraded to a tropical storm.

Forecasters said Isaias is expected to strengthen quickly in the coming days.

The NHC did not provide the storm's location, maximum sustained winds, or projected path.