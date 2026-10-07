Russia, Turkmenistan sign consultation plan between foreign ministries for 2027-28

Russia and Turkmenistan on Wednesday signed a consultation plan between their foreign ministries for 2027 and 2028, as top diplomats of the two countries held talks in the Central Asian nation.

The plan was signed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov after talks in the Turkmen port city of Turkmenbashi, on the sidelines of a regular meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers.

The statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry said both parties reaffirmed their mutual readiness to continue joint work and close coordination across various international platforms.

"The ministers exchanged views on the further development of ties in the cultural, humanitarian, and educational spheres, as well as on cooperation within the framework of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation," it said.

The meeting came two days before Turkmenistan hosts a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in the Avaza National Tourist Zone, near Turkmenbashi.

Meanwhile, Lavrov also took part in the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, though a statement on the talks has yet to be issued.

The CIS was established in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote cooperation in economic, political and security affairs.

Its full members are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan holds associate membership.

Moldova suspended its participation in CIS meetings in 2022.





