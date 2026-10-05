Russia says Ukraine hit two facilities at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukrainian drones attacked two facilities at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine overnight on Monday, while there is no threat to nuclear safety, said Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russian state nuclear corporation.
A driver delivering food for plant employees was killed in the drone attack, he said.
According to Likhachev, a laboratory building and a radioactive waste processing plant were the targets.
Russia seized the plant in the first weeks of the war that began in 2022, and both Moscow and Kyiv have since regularly accused the other of military action that compromises nuclear safety.