Russia says Ukraine hit two facilities at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukrainian drones attacked two facilities at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear ⁠power plant ⁠in southeastern Ukraine overnight on Monday, while there is ⁠no threat to nuclear safety, said Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russian state nuclear corporation.

A driver delivering food for plant employees ⁠was killed ⁠in the drone attack, he said.

According to Likhachev, a laboratory building and a radioactive waste processing plant were ⁠the targets.

Russia seized the plant in the first weeks of the war that began in 2022, and ⁠both ‌Moscow ‌and Kyiv ⁠have since ‌regularly accused the other of military ⁠action that ⁠compromises nuclear safety.





























