As Iran war drives up gasoline prices in US, Trump blames Ukraine, Democrats

U.S. President Donald Trump, under pressure from rising energy prices fueled by ⁠the war in Iran, ⁠on Monday tried to shift the blame for high gasoline prices to ⁠the Democrats and Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries.

"What's driving up Gasoline is no longer the Strait of Hormuz, because Record Numbers of Barrels are coming out now on an ⁠almost daily ⁠basis, but the word, "Refineries," where Russia's are being blown up by Ukraine, and where ours are being closed up, in Blue States, like California, by ⁠the Dumocrats," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Energy prices have spiked since Iran cut off access to the Strait of Hormuz, ⁠a ‌waterway ‌that normally carries one-fifth ⁠of the world's ‌oil supplies. Ukraine's attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure ⁠have driven up ⁠prices as well, particularly diesel ⁠fuel.





