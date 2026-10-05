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News World President Donald Trump says threat prompted United States to pull bombers from UK base

President Donald Trump says threat prompted United States to pull bombers from UK base

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States has pulled all B-1 strategic bombers from RAF Fairford in Britain citing unspecified "threats," telling reporters at the White House the aircraft were relocated so as not to "tempt the enemy."

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published October 06,2026 12:19 AM
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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYS THREAT PROMPTED UNITED STATES TO PULL BOMBERS FROM UK BASE

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States had withdrawn all B-1 bombers from the British airbase of RAF Fairford because of "some threats," without saying what they were.

"There were some threats, and rather than tempting the enemy -- we'll capture the enemy and beat the enemy, but why should we leave them there? So we moved them around a little bit, not very far," Trump told reporters at the White House.

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