President Donald Trump says threat prompted United States to pull bombers from UK base

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States had withdrawn all B-1 bombers from the British airbase of RAF Fairford because of "some threats," without saying what they were.

"There were some threats, and rather than tempting the enemy -- we'll capture the enemy and beat the enemy, but why should we leave them there? So we moved them around a little bit, not very far," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump says he will look at establishing base in Lithuania

US President ⁠Donald ⁠Trump said ⁠he will look at ⁠establishing ⁠a base in Lithuania.