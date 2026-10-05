News World Iran executes two men over killing of police officers in Isfahan

Iran executes two men over killing of police officers in Isfahan

Defying international outcry over protest-related crackdowns, Iran executed two men on Monday convicted of killing four police officers during nationwide unrest in Isfahan earlier this year, according to the judiciary's Mizan news agency.

Iran has executed two men convicted of involvement in the killing of four police officers during nationwide unrest in Isfahan earlier this year, the Mizan news agency reported Monday.



Mizan - the news agency for the Iranian judiciary - reported that Alireza Sepahi and Alireza Raeisi were executed on Monday morning after Iran's Supreme Court upheld their death sentences.



Both individuals faced a series of security-related charges, including "waging war against God." "corruption on Earth," acting against national security, and membership in an armed rebel group, according to Iranian authorities. Mizan also said they were convicted in connection with the deaths of four police officers.



According to state media, the two were arrested during nationwide protests and violent clashes on January 8, 2026, at Shahid Alikhani Square in Isfahan.



While the Iranian government has characterized the unrest as a "US-Israeli coup" aimed at overthrowing the regime, international rights groups have classified the incident as part of broader anti-government protests.



Iranian authorities have executed several defendants in connection with the Isfahan case.



International human rights organizations criticize the systematic use of the death penalty in Iran, accusing the authorities of using executions for deterrence and political intimidation.



The judiciary frequently relies on broadly interpreted criminal offences such as espionage, endangering national security or blasphemy.



According to a report by Amnesty International, Iran executed at least 2,159 people in 2025 - the highest figure recorded since 1981.











