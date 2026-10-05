French president vows Paris’ ‘full support’ for Ukraine, help to ‘intercept drones’

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France's "full support" for Ukraine on Monday and said Paris would help Kyiv "intercept drones" following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I have just spoken with President Zelensky to reiterate France's solidarity and full support for Ukraine in defending itself against Russia's war of aggression," Macron said on US social media company X.

Macron said Russia was "obstinately" refusing calls for a ceasefire and had chosen to intensify strikes on infrastructure and civilian targets, "in violation of the most fundamental principles of international humanitarian law."

"France and Europe will continue to take responsibility to support Ukraine and seek every opportunity to spare civilians, reduce hostilities and advance the idea of a just and lasting peace," he said.

Macron said he and Zelensky discussed "the concrete support we can provide to help Ukraine intercept drones and counter Russia's aggression."

"We will yield neither to Russia's intimidation nor its escalation, which must not be mistaken: time is working against it," he added.