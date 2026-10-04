Israeli soldiers confiscate prosthetic leg, Turkish Red Crescent gives hope to Gazan man

The Turkish Red Crescent has stepped in to provide a new prosthetic leg for 64-year-old Mahmoud Fuat al-Dehshan, who lost his leg in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and later had a prosthetic limb he received in Egypt confiscated by Israeli soldiers while returning to Gaza.

Thousands of people who have lost limbs as a result of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip need prosthetics and other medical devices to carry out their daily lives. With Gaza's healthcare infrastructure largely damaged, access to prosthetic limbs has become vital for people with disabilities seeking to regain their mobility.

Al-Dehshan, one of thousands of Gazans in need of a prosthetic limb, lost his leg in Israeli attacks in November 2023 and later received a prosthetic leg in Egypt. Hoping to regain his ability to walk, he returned to Gaza but said Israeli soldiers confiscated his prosthetic leg while he was crossing through the Rafah border crossing.

"On May 12, 2026, after undergoing checks on the Egyptian side, I entered an Israeli military checkpoint while returning to Gaza. I was shocked when an Israeli officer told me, 'Choose one of the two: either your prosthetic leg or your wheelchair.' I had no choice but to choose the wheelchair," al-Dehshan said.

"The Turkish Red Crescent told me it would prepare a custom prosthetic for me"

Al-Dehshan said losing his prosthetic leg had severely restricted his mobility, making it extremely difficult for him to travel from one place to another.

"I went to the Gaza Municipality Prosthetics and Orthotics Center to get a prosthetic leg. The Turkish Red Crescent informed me that it would prepare a custom prosthetic for me and cover all the costs. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Turkish Red Crescent for giving me hope that I can live a normal life again," he said.

"I want to get my prosthetic leg"

The 64-year-old Gazan said he has been living in a room provided by his cousin after his home was bombed.

"My life has almost come to a standstill. That is why I want to get my prosthetic leg so I can continue with my life, regain my mobility and comfortably go wherever I need to," al-Dehshan said.





