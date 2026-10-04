Iran: Strait of Hormuz not to reopen until conditions met

The Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until seven Iranian conditions ⁠set out ⁠in a June interim agreement with the US are met, Nournews ⁠reported Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying on Sunday, a few days after Tehran received Washington's reply to its diplomatic proposal.

"The Americans, who say ⁠something different ⁠in the media, have recently put forward proposals through a mediator. But they must understand that the period of dragging out the ⁠process and dictating one-sided demands is over," Qalibaf was quoted as saying.

"The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ⁠completely clear ‌and firm, ‌and the Strait ⁠of Hormuz ‌will not be opened until our seven ⁠conditions, based ⁠on the Islamabad Memorandum ⁠of Understanding, are met."







