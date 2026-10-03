Putin to escalate attacks on Ukraine as US midterm elections approach: Zelensky

Russia is likely to intensify attacks on Ukraine as the US midterm elections approach, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.

Speaking to Spanish daily El Pais, Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to demonstrate he is not deterred by Western sanctions or pressure from European countries.

"Putin will escalate closer to elections to show that he's so strong and he isn't afraid of Europeans, doesn't feel sanctions and of course he gives his messages all over the United States," he said, referring to the US midterm elections weeks away on Nov. 3.

Zelenskyy said he warned US negotiators that Russia would intensify attacks around the elections, particularly against civilians. "They want Ukrainians and especially from the capital, to leave the capital," he said, stressing Kyiv remains strong despite the attacks.

He said Russia is conducting attacks around the clock, with hundreds of drones launched daily.

Zelensky argued that Moscow's strategy is aimed at pushing Ukraine into "chaos," and that Kyiv is seeking additional funding and adapting its approach to the war, which continues since February 2022.

He also accused China and India of helping Russia circumvent sanctions, and providing machinery.

He claimed Iran was helping Moscow with expertise and technology related to the war, particularly drones.