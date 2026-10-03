Hundreds protest in Israel against Netanyahu’s push for judicial changes

Hundreds of Israelis demonstrated at dozens of locations across northern and central Israel on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and its push for changes to the judiciary, Israeli media reported.

Channel 12 said protests took place in Haifa, Nahariya, and Western Galilee. Demonstrators also gathered on several bridges in the coastal areas of Maagan Michael and Neurim in central Israel.

Protesters chanted slogans against Netanyahu and his government and held signs blaming him for the failure to prevent the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, according to the channel. They also criticized the judicial changes being advanced by Netanyahu's government.

Since early 2023, the government has pursued a series of changes that it says would restore the balance between branches of government and curb what it considers excessive judicial interference in executive and legislative decisions.

Opposition parties argue that the measures would weaken judicial independence and limit oversight of the government.

In March 2025, the Knesset passed an amendment changing the composition of the judicial selection committee and the process for appointing judges. It is due to take effect when the next Knesset begins its term.