Thousands of protesters take to streets across Spain over housing crisis

Some 70,000 people protested in Madrid on Saturday over Spain's housing crisis, according to government estimates, as organizers called for a general strike after parliament rejected measures to protect tenants.

The Madrid tenants' union put turnout at 500,000. Four columns of demonstrators converged on Cibeles Square as part of more than 50 protests called across Spain.

The protests were sparked by the eviction of an 87-year-old woman, Maricarmen, from her Madrid home, prompting a weeklong encampment in Puerta del Sol Square. Demonstrations and protest camps spread to other Spanish cities.

Maricarmen will be able to return to her home of seven decades following an agreement with the property company, Spanish media reported.

The protests pushed Spain's left-wing coalition government to adopt two decrees strengthening tenant protections and curbing evictions, alongside restrictions targeting so-called "vulture funds" buying residential properties.

Parliament rejected both decrees Friday.

In Valencia, more than 6,000 people demonstrated, according to the central government's regional delegation.

Police used tear gas and rubber bullets after some protesters breached barriers outside a real estate investment forum, El Pais reported.

Authorities estimated that another 5,700 people demonstrated across four Canary Islands. Barcelona's march was postponed until Monday evening because of weather warnings.

Organizers are reportedly in talks with labor unions to call a general strike as soon as possible.

Gonzalo Alvarez, a spokesperson for the tenants' union, told Cadena SER the aim was a "general strike over housing that brings the country to a complete standstill, so that organized action changes everything."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is weighing early elections after the conservative Popular Party, far-right Vox and Catalan separatist Junts helped defeat the housing measures, Spanish media reported.

El Pais, citing sources close to Sanchez, said no final decision had been made as of Saturday. RTVE also reported that he was considering an early vote this weekend.

Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo urged Sanchez to call elections following the defeat while also accusing the government of using the housing crisis for electoral purposes.