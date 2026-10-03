Israeli minister says entire West Bank ‘belongs to Israel,’ threatens to dismantle Palestinian Authority

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir claimed that all three administrative areas of the occupied West Bank "belong to Israel," contradicting arrangements established under the Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, the West Bank was divided into Areas A, B and C. Area A is under full Palestinian control, Area B is under Palestinian civilian and Israeli security control. Area C, which accounts for around 60% of the territory, is under full Israeli control.

"There is no difference between Areas A, B and C. The entire land is ours. This is our country," Ben-Gvir told Israel's right-wing Channel 14 on Thursday.

Ben-Gvir also threatened to dismantle the Palestinian Authority, and push for the displacement of Palestinians from West Bank and the Gaza Strip if he becomes the defense minister.

He claimed that 60% of Palestinians want to "emigrate," despite reports to the contrary. "I will dedicate time to this, and I will manage the process continuously. Every week, I will hold a discussion involving all relevant parties," he said.

Asked how Israel could provide additional forces for West Bank and Gaza, Ben-Gvir said: "It is very simple: The more you allow soldiers to shoot and use force, the less manpower you need."

"I will remove the restrictions on our soldiers. Today, the police rules of engagement are much more lenient than those of the army," he added, pointing to police use of gunfire against Palestinians.

Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken about Palestinian displacement on several occasions, Ben-Gvir claimed the premier "did not want it enough" and blamed him for failing to advance such a policy.

The remarks come amid campaigning for Israel's Oct. 27 Knesset election, as opinion polls indicate declining support for the governing coalition and gains for the opposition.

Ben-Gvir recently intensified threats against Palestinians amid heightened competition among Israeli parties, while also making repeated visits to Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and performing Talmudic rituals at the Western Wall.