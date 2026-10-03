North Korea launches unknown projectile off east coast: South Korea

North Korea launched an unidentified projectile into waters off its east coast Saturday, according to the South Korean military.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said its forces detected the launch but gave no details, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

No information was released on the projectile's type, range or where it landed.

The move comes 13 days after Pyongyang test-fired a pair of short-range ballistic missiles from the Wonsan region on Sept. 20. The two launches took place within hours of each other, and were aimed at the East Sea.





