Houthis claim Saudi airstrikes targeted Sanaa, telecom network in Yemen

The Houthi group claimed Saturday that Saudi airstrikes targeted the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and the northern Saada province amid escalation in the Arab country.

In a post on the US social media company X, the group's Al-Masirah TV said Saudi aircraft fired missiles at a telecommunications network in Saqain district in Saada as well as Maran in the same province.

Meanwhile, the independent Al-Masdar Online website reported hearing the sounds of eight explosions resulting from airstrikes on sites inside Sanaa, accompanied by the sound of aircraft flying overhead.

No details were provided about injuries or damage.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities or the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government regarding the Houthi claims.

Early Saturday, Saudi Civil Defense said shrapnel from an intercepted Houthi ballistic missile injured an Asian national in the southern Asir region.

Civil Defense also reported Friday that a Houthi projectile had struck a school in the southern Saudi city of Najran, causing property damage but no injuries.

The Saudi-led coalition said Friday that it had intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.

On July 20, the Houthi group announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, saying the move was in response to what it describes as a Saudi naval and air siege on areas it controls in Yemen.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against Houthi forces, which have controlled Sanaa and several governorates since September 2014.





