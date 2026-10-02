US to send third aircraft carrier to Middle East

The United States plans to deploy a third aircraft carrier group to the Middle East amid rising tensions, according to media reports citing US officials.



The USS Theodore Roosevelt will join the USS George HW Bush and USS George Washington in the region by the end of November, the Wall Street Journal and news portal Axios reported.



The Roosevelt left its home port in San Diego on Sunday, the outlets reported. Vessels from the USS Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group were also deployed on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Together, the vessels can carry more than 9,000 troops.



Axios, citing an unnamed US official said it was yet to be determined whether the Roosevelt would replace one of the carriers already in the Middle East or be an additional deployment.



If all three carriers stay, it would take the US presence in the Middle East to its highest level since April, the Wall Street Journal said.



The move came as US President Donald Trump said increased military strikes against Iran were "possible" after the November midterm elections in an interview with Time magazine.



The US and Israel launched their war against Iran at the end of February, carrying out extensive airstrikes across the country.



The simmering conflict remains unresolved, with negotiations stalled for months. A key point of contention is control over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy supplies.

