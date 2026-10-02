Kremlin says Russia is responding to Ukraine’s attacks in the Black Sea

The Kremlin said Friday that Russia is responding to Ukraine's attacks in the Black Sea, the state-run Tass news agency reported.

Speaking to journalists, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine "must pay a price" for carrying out the maritime attacks.

"It is already paying, and it will continue to pay," he said.

Peskov said Moscow is continuing its "special military operation," a term Russia uses to refer to the Ukraine war, which began in 2022, with a key objective of halting maritime shipments of ammunition, military equipment, and fuel to the Ukrainian armed forces.

"The Kyiv regime shows no inclination toward comprehensive agreements, and piecemeal ones cannot bring us any closer to a peaceful settlement. Agreements must be comprehensive," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "said yesterday that we do not need a truce—we need peace," he added.





