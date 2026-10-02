Lebanon’s prime minister calls for full Israeli withdrawal, one army

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday called for efforts to secure Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon and strengthen state authority, amid continued Israeli attacks in the south.

"The real way forward is in mobilizing whatever resources and support we can to achieve a full Israeli withdrawal and rebuild a capable and effective state ... with one army and one decision-making (authority)," Salam said at a news conference during a visit to the southern city of Nabatieh.

"Such an approach would help spare Lebanon from new wars and remove pretexts for launching a new attack or expanding the current one," he said.

Salam said Lebanon's immediate priorities were to stop Israeli attacks, secure Israel's full withdrawal, allow displaced residents to safely return home, restore livelihoods and revive communities in the south.

He stressed that Lebanon could not afford to wait for a broader regional settlement.

"That settlement may come or may not come, or it could be delayed for years, and if it happens, it may come at our expense," he said.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out attacks on Lebanon that have killed at least 4,386 people, injured 12,413 others and displaced more than 1 million.

On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored "framework formula" providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Despite the agreement, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have continued, while Israel still occupies areas in the south.



