Kazakh president meets Danish foreign minister in Astana to expand cooperation

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Astana on Friday to expand cooperation, as the two countries marked the 35th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

According to the Kazakh presidency, Tokayev stressed that Denmark is a reliable partner for Astana in Northern Europe and the European Union.

"We view Denmark as a respected and influential European nation and as a reliable partner. I am convinced that our relations hold immense potential, which can be unlocked if both sides work actively and purposefully toward this goal," he said during the talks at the Akorda Residence.

The two noted positive momentum in the development of trade, economic, and investment ties during the meeting, with Tokayev saying significant untapped potential remains to deepen cooperation, the statement said.

Rasmussen reaffirmed Denmark's interest in further strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan, it added.

"Kazakhstan is the leading economy in Central Asia. Danish companies already have a strong presence here, and interest in further expanding ties is growing," he said.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in transport and logistics, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, agriculture, and water security.



