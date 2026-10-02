Japanese, Qatari premiers discuss US-Iran war at meeting in Tokyo

The Japanese and Qatari prime ministers on Friday discussed the conflict between the US and Iran during a meeting in Tokyo, according to an official statement.

"I expressed strong concern over the ongoing military tensions surrounding Iran and the significant disruption to the rules-based maritime order," Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on US social media company X after meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Efforts to end the war, now in its seventh month, have continued since a June framework agreement, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, aimed at reaching a final peace deal on navigation in the strategic waterway as well as Iran's nuclear program.

During the war, in addition to US strikes on Iran, Tehran has also launched attacks on US military bases and energy facilities in Gulf states such as Qatar.

Takaichi conveyed her "deep respect for the important role Qatar is playing as a mediator, and stated my wish to closely collaborate with Qatar toward the early stabilization of the situation."

Al Thani spoke on the "current status" of the US-Iran talks, said Takaichi.

Takaichi told Al Thani that Japan "is currently formulating a comprehensive cooperation plan aimed at enhancing the economic and energy resilience of the Gulf countries, including Qatar."

On bilateral ties, the two sides discussed economic partnership with "a desire to strengthen cooperation not only in traditional energy fields but also in various areas including investment and artificial intelligence."

"We will continue to closely collaborate with Qatar to strengthen the 'strategic partnership' between our two countries," said Takaichi.

Al Thani, who is also Qatar's foriegn minister, also met with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Motegi expressed "strong concern" over the prolonged impasse between the US and Iran, saying that the more than six-month disruption of free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz has had a "significant impact on the global economy."





