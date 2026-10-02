Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Medina power station

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned an attack blamed on Yemen's Houthis on a power distribution station in Saudi Arabia's Medina, calling it a "grave provocation" and a threat to regional peace and security.

The Foreign Ministry said the Sept. 29 attack targeted the Taibah power distribution station, a civilian facility supplying electricity to the Prophet's Mosque.

"The sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques and the safety of worshippers and pilgrims must be respected under all circumstances," the ministry said.

Islamabad called for an "immediate and unconditional" end to such actions and reaffirmed its "unwavering solidarity" with Saudi Arabia, expressing support for the kingdom's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

"We stand firmly with Saudi Arabia in its efforts to safeguard the Two Holy Mosques, protect its people and ensure the safety of pilgrims," the ministry added.

Earlier Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition said a drone struck the Taibah station, knocking one transformer out of service without disrupting the electricity grid.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said an investigation and examination of debris established Houthi involvement in the attack.





