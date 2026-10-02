Israeli forces detain Syrian man during incursion into southern Syrian village

Israeli forces detained a Syrian man early Friday after entering a village in the Daraa province in southern Syria, Syrian Alikhbariah Television reported.

"Israeli occupation forces detained a young man during their incursion into Maariya village in western Daraa countryside early today," Alikhbariah TV said without providing further details.

The incursion comes amid continued Israeli violations on Syrian territory, which President Ahmed al-Sharaa addressed in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Sharaa said at the time that Israel had carried out around 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks and more than 1,200 incursions since late 2024, along with around 300 arrests and detentions.









