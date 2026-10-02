Greece assumes UN Security Council presidency for October

Greece assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council on Thursday for October, outlining a program that includes two signature events, two open debates and straw polls to select the next UN secretary-general.

Greek UN Ambassador Aglaia Balta briefed reporters on the council's program of work at a news conference.

She said the presidency will be guided by "the UN Charter and international law, as well as by the council's provisional rules of procedure and agreed working methods."

Noting that Greece will hold a briefing on children and armed conflict on Oct. 26, chaired by its foreign minister, to mark the 30th anniversary of the mandate's establishment, she confirmed that the Greek prime minister will chair an Oct. 29 briefing on emerging technologies and peace and security, with an emphasis on maritime security.

Mandated open debates will take place on the Middle East on Oct. 15 and on women, peace and security Oct. 27, the latter chaired by the Greek foreign minister, she added.

Balta highlighted engagement with the African Union, saying "we are going to host the informal joint seminar between the Security Council and the AU Peace and Security Council on the 21st and 22nd of October."

On the selection of the next UN chief, she said, "October is the month where we need to make progress and perhaps even agree on a new secretary general."

Slots have been set aside for straw polls in the first and second half of the month, and the council will consult all member states on the use of color-coded ballots.

The UN Security Council presidency will pass to Latvia in November.