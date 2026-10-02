OIC, ARAB STATES CONDEMN DRONE ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIAS MEDINA POWER STATION

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and several Arab countries on Thursday condemned a drone attack on a power station in Medina, Saudi Arabia, that the Saudi-led coalition attributed to the Houthis.

The statements from the organization, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, followed a Saudi announcement that the Taiba electricity distribution station, which provides power to the Prophet's Mosque, had been targeted.

OIC



The organization's General Secretariat said it "strongly condemned and denounced" the attack.

It described the targeting of vital infrastructure and facilities in Medina as "a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of the sanctity of holy sites," as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms.

The organization affirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in measures taken to protect its territory, security and stability, defend Islamic holy sites and safeguard citizens and residents.

UAE



The UAE Foreign Ministry said the drone attack constituted "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability."

It reiterated Abu Dhabi's full solidarity with the kingdom and support for measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

JORDAN



Jordan also condemned the attack, saying it represented a "blatant violation" of Saudi sovereignty and threatened the kingdom's security, stability and territorial integrity.

It also described the attack as a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Fuad Majali affirmed Jordan's "absolute solidarity" with Saudi Arabia and its support for measures taken to protect the kingdom, its institutions, citizens and residents.

KUWAIT



Kuwait said the targeting of an electrical facility serving the Prophet's Mosque was part of what it described as repeated hostile attacks against civilian infrastructure.

"Such attacks constituted a violation of Saudi sovereignty, international law and international humanitarian law, while also provoking the feelings of Muslims worldwide and threatening the sanctity of Islamic holy sites," the Foreign Ministry said.

Kuwait reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, saying the kingdom's security was inseparable from the security of Kuwait and other Gulf Cooperation Council states.

BAHRAIN



Bahrain condemned "continued attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis against Saudi Arabia."

Manama said it supports Saudi Arabia in measures taken to defend its sovereignty and security under its right to self-defense.

Bahrain also called on the UN Security Council to take a firm position against repeated Houthi attacks and ensure the implementation of relevant resolutions, including Resolution 2216 of 2015 and Resolution 2817 of 2026.

Earlier Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition said a drone attack it attributed to the Houthis had targeted the electricity distribution station in Medina.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said the attack occurred early Tuesday, Sept. 29, and caused one transformer to go out of service without affecting the electricity grid.

Al-Maliki said investigation findings, operational data and examination of debris from the drone "proved the Houthi militia's involvement in planning and carrying out this act."

He accused the group of targeting civilian facilities providing electricity services to the Prophet's Mosque, describing the attack as part of what he called repeated attempts to target the Two Holy Mosques.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the coalition's statement as of 1845GMT.

On Sept. 15, the coalition said Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone it attributed to the Houthis south of Mecca before it entered the city's restricted airspace.