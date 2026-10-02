Trump says he may ask Europe to release diesel reserves

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he may ask European countries to release some of their diesel reserves to help bring down prices.

Asked whether he is seeking the release of European diesel stocks to bring fuel prices down, Trump said: "We may do that. They have some diesel."

"The prices are coming down. All prices are coming down," he added.

Trump also said oil prices could fall sharply when the war with Iran ends.

"Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he said, adding the conflict "will very soon be ending one way or the other."

"One way or the other, it's going to end very quick," he said. "And when that ends, oil prices are going to drop like a rock."