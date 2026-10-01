Yemeni army says it carried out 6 airstrikes on Houthi positions in Taiz

The Yemeni army said Thursday that its warplanes carried out six airstrikes on Houthi positions in Taiz province, southwestern Yemen, as fighting continued on several fronts.

In a statement, the army said the strikes targeted the Al-Akboush area and Hayfan district, southeast of Taiz, adding that its forces were engaged in fierce fighting in Bani Bakari in Jabal Habashi district and Himyar in Maqbanah district in western Taiz, as well as on the Al-Aqroud front southeast of the province.

The fighting inflicted casualties and equipment losses on the rebel group, the army said, without providing specific figures.

The latest escalation comes amid intensified fighting between government forces and the Houthis on several fronts in Yemen.

On Wednesday, the Yemeni army said its forces had carried out 468 operations targeting Houthi fighters and military equipment on three fronts across central and southwestern Yemen, claiming that hundreds of rebels were killed or injured.

The rebels did not immediately comment on the army's claims.

The fighting is part of a military escalation that began in early July, described by the Yemeni army as the largest since the relative calm that followed an April 2022 truce.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the country's internationally recognized government.





