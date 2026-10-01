US says 4 Americans were aboard flydubai flight that diverted to Saudi Arabia

The US State Department confirmed Wednesday that four Americans were aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv that was diverted to Saudi Arabia.

"We are working with local authorities and stand ready to provide consular assistance to any and all Americans aboard the flight," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Anadolu.

The spokesperson said the US Embassy and the US Consulate in Jeddah "maintain ongoing communication with local authorities as they conduct their investigation."

"The Trump administration takes seriously our commitment to Americans abroad and stands ready to provide consular assistance," the spokesperson added.

The comments came after reports that a confrontation in the cockpit triggered a hijacking code before the aircraft ultimately landed in Saudi Arabia.

Flydubai has said the circumstances and motives behind the altercation remain unknown and are the subject of a formal investigation.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the incident, adding that "it seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist, or perhaps a whack-job, and he stabbed the pilot."





