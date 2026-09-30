Switzerland says violence level 'cannot be tolerated' as it condemns recent West Bank occupier attack

Switzerland on Wednesday condemned an attack by 100 Israeli occupiers on the Palestinian village of Jalud in the occupied West Bank, saying the "unprecedented level of settler violence cannot be tolerated."

"Switzerland condemns yesterday's attack on the village of Jalud by around 100 settlers," the Foreign Ministry said in a post on the US social media platform X.

"Israel must protect Palestinian civilians and bring those responsible to justice," it added.

Israeli occupiers attacked three Palestinian villages in the West Bank early Tuesday, forcing a family from its home minutes after it returned under an Israeli court order, torching homes and vehicles and assaulting an elderly woman.

In Jalud, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Al-Tubasi family returned home early Tuesday after nearly two months of displacement, only to be attacked by Israeli occupiers minutes later and forced by the army to leave again.

In Qaryut, also south of Nablus, Israeli occupiers assaulted an elderly Palestinian woman after breaking into her home, according to sources.

Meanwhile, in Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah in the central West Bank, Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian homes and property as Israeli army forces raided the village and detained a young man.

In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that the sharp rise in "settler terror" with state support and complicity in the occupied Palestinian territory posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.

Occupiers carried out 628 attacks in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, in August, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

Official Palestinian figures estimate that 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, in 194 illegal settlements and 400 outposts.

Since the start of Israel's genocide on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have intensified attacks in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, killing 1,206 Palestinians, injuring 13,350 and detaining more than 24,600, according to Palestinian figures.