Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli request to allow its planes to pick up Israeli passengers, security sources say

Saudi Arabia turned down a request by Israel to allow its planes to bring ⁠back Israeli passengers from ⁠a flydubai flight that made an emergency landing in the kingdom, two security ⁠sources said on Wednesday.

The request was made to allow Israeli military planes to bring back Israelis from Saudi Arabia, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, the sources said.

Saudi Arabia's government media ⁠office ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Israeli air force was preparing to send Super Hercules planes to pick up Israeli passengers, one of the sources ⁠said.

The passengers were set to continue their journey on flydubai aircraft, the airline said.

The co-pilot of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv tried to ⁠crash ‌the ‌plane after stabbing the ⁠pilot, but passengers ‌then held him down while other pilots landed ⁠the plane safely in ⁠Saudi Arabia, Israeli Prime Minister ⁠Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.







