Saudi crown prince says 'Mecca Defense Alliance' with Türkiye, Pakistan aims to bolster regional stability

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday said that the "Mecca Defense Alliance" with Türkiye and Pakistan aims to bolster regional stability and shield the region from tensions and conflicts.

He made the remarks while delivering the annual royal address on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz during the opening of the third year of the ninth session of Saudi Arabia's Shura Council.

"To strengthen regional stability, shield it from the repercussions of tensions and conflicts, and coordinate efforts, the Mecca Defense Alliance was established between the kingdom, Türkiye and Pakistan," the crown prince said.

He said attacks targeting Gulf Cooperation Council countries demonstrate that Gulf security and stability are "indivisible."

He said Saudi Arabia is working with fellow Gulf Cooperation Council countries to safeguard them.

The crown prince said the kingdom is making every possible effort to de-escalate tensions without compromising its security.

"We will not hesitate to respond firmly to any threat or attack aimed at undermining our security," he said.

Mohammed bin Salman also said the establishment of a "multinational defensive maritime coalition" was aimed at strengthening maritime security and protecting common interests in international waterways.

He rejected the use of international waterways as a tool for political or economic pressure.

The crown prince also warned that "the world today is facing an energy crisis open to all possibilities."

He also condemned Israel's "brutal attacks" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and its "repeated violations" of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He called on the international community and the Board of Peace to play their roles in reaching a lasting political solution in Palestine.