Over 400 arrested amid high school blockades in France

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said more than 400 people were arrested Tuesday during widespread high school blockades.

"Across the country, there were 440 arrests. We do not yet have the full figures, but I am told that two-thirds resulted in people being placed in police custody," Nunez told broadcaster BFMTV late Tuesday.

He said the arrests were mainly linked to property damage and clashes with security forces, including violence against public officials.

Describing the incidents as "quite serious," Nunez said security forces had acted in an "extremely proportionate manner" in response to criticism from several political figures over police actions.

The high school student union USL reportedly said that 400 of France's roughly 3,700 high schools had been blocked.

The Education Ministry also reported 31 injuries among students and staff, while Nunez said "48 members of the internal security forces were injured" during the day.

High school students have been mobilizing in the Ile-de-France region over the past week, protesting overcrowded classes and schedules as well as teacher shortages.

USL later called for the school blockades to continue on Thursday to demand more resources for students.



