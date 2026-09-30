2nd Flydubai flight turns back en route to Tel Aviv

A second Flydubai flight traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv turned back Wednesday, with the reason for the incident not immediately clear, Israeli media reported.

Ynet reported that Flydubai flight FZ1081 turned back while en route to Tel Aviv.

There was no indication that the incident involving FZ1081 was connected to an earlier Flydubai flight, FZ1073, which triggered a hijacking alert before making an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, according to the report.

Earlier Wednesday, FZ1073, traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, issued a distress call and landed safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, according to Anadolu.

The airport said both the captain and first officer were injured and transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

Ynet reported conflicting accounts about the circumstances of the incident, while Israeli Channel 12 said it appeared not to be security-related and that authorities were examining whether the distress signal had been activated accidentally following an argument between the pilots.





