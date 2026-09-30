4, including Lebanese soldier, injured in Israeli strike

At least four people, including a Lebanese soldier, were injured on Wednesday in an Israeli strike targeting an army vehicle in southern Lebanon, according to official sources.

In a statement, the Lebanese army said that the soldier sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack targeting a military vehicle in the Nabatieh al-Fawqa area in southern Lebanon.

Three civilians were also injured in the incident, the statement added.

The Israeli attacks on Lebanon came despite the two sides signing a US-brokered framework agreement on June 26.

The agreement provides for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas from which they withdraw.

Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,386 people, injured 12,407 and displaced more than 1 million others since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.





