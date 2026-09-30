Anthropic CEO highlights AI’s benefits and risks after White House meeting

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Tuesday emphasized both the potential benefits and risks of artificial intelligence (AI) following a White House meeting with US President Donald Trump and leading figures from the technology industry.

Speaking to reporters, Amodei said AI could deliver significant advances, particularly in medicine, while stressing the need for collaboration to ensure that the technology develops safely.

"I will say what I've always said, which is that AI has incredible benefits," he said. "I've talked about the medical benefits of the technology. As the president has said, whoever wins AI, wins."

Amodei said the United States should work collectively to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence while addressing the technology's potential dangers.

"We all need to work together to make sure that we can win, and we can win safely if we do this right," he said. "If we work with the president and everyone here, we can win safe."

The remarks came as technology executives and government officials gathered at the White House to discuss the rapidly developing AI industry, its economic and national security implications, and the need to balance technological leadership with safeguards against potential risks.

Trump unveiled America.gov, an artificial intelligence-powered federal platform designed to help Americans access government services.

The president said he will sign an executive order that will officially rename artificial intelligence "superintelligence," while emphasizing the US's lead in the rapidly developing technology sector.





